Eight arrested in North Fork drug trafficking raids

A fatal fentanyl overdose in Albany last summer sparked a long-term investigation that resulted this week in the arrests of eight North Fork residents for narcotics trafficking and other crimes, following early morning raids of apartments in Greenport and Riverhead by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s East End Drug Task Force.

Last summer, the family of the overdose victim contacted Mr. Tierney’s office, prompting an investigation into Shawn Smiley, 53, of Greenport, who is alleged to have mailed fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills to the Albany user.

Authorities said that Mr. Smiley obtained the pills he sold at various locations on the North Fork from Melissa Flythe, 45, of Riverhead. Ms. Flythe’s boyfriend, Lashawn Lawrence, 40, of Riverhead has also been charged with trafficking fentanyl and oxycodone pills. Their Riverhead apartment was raided early Thursday morning, according to Mr. Tierney’s office, and an untraceable semi-automatic “ghost gun” was recovered, as well as fentanyl and oxycodone pills.

Mr. Smiley’s Greenport apartment and storage unit were raided as well, according to authorities. Oxycodone pills were allegedly recovered from the apartment and two loaded firearms from the storage unit.

In the course of the year-long probe, investigators identified David Brown, 48, of Riverhead, Jamal Lawrence, 49, of Greenport and Amylyn Spinelli, 41, of Greenport as alleged co-conspirators in the trafficking operation. A search warrant executed at the home of Mr. Lawrence and Ms. Spinelli allegedly turned up cocaine that was packaged for individual sale.

A search of Mr. Brown’s Riverhead apartment allegedly turned up more than a half ounce of cocaine and more than a half ounce of what officials believe to be fentanyl, which were also packaged for sale, according to Mr. Tierney’s office.

During the search of Mr. Brown’s apartment, Zante Davender, 25, of Riverhead was allegedly caught with oxycodone pills and Willie Davender, 53, of Riverhead was found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to authorities.

Mr. Smiley was charged with five felonies for drug sales, drug and weapons possession and conspiracy — and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Brown was charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor for conspiracy and drug possession and faces up to 12 years behind bars if convicted. A spokesperson for the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Mr. Brown, declined to comment.

Lashawn Lawrence and Ms. Flythe, who were both charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor for weapons and drug possession, each face up to 15 years behind bars if convicted. Mr. Lawrence’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it could not be determined whether Ms. Flythe has retained a lawyer.

Jamal Lawrence was charged with two felonies for drug possession and conspiracy and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Mr. Smiley, Mr. Brown and both Lashawn and Jamal Lawrence were remanded to jail at their arraignments, while Ms. Flythe’s bail was set at $250,000 cash.

Ms. Spinelli was charged with one felony conspiracy count, while Willie Davender was charged with felony weapons possession. Zante Davender was charged with misdemeanor drug possession. It could not be determined whether any of the three have retained attorneys.

In a press release, Mr. Tierney thanked the family of the overdose victim for reaching out to authorities.

“The fact that the victim’s family, amid their grief, had the presence of mind to contact law enforcement led to the unraveling of an alleged criminal organization and the arrests of these eight individuals,” he said. “I urge any families who are unfortunately in similar circumstances to call my office or the Suffolk County Police Department, so that we may seek justice for the untimely death of your loved one.”

Chief Steve Grattan of the Southold Police Department, which participated in the investigation, thanked the East End Drug Task Force in a statement “for their relentless commitment and tireless efforts to keep our community safe.”

The task force is made up of investigators from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Deptartment, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and the East Hampton, Southampton, Riverhead and Southold police departments.

Individuals named in police reports have not been convicted of a crime or violation. The charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or they may be found innocent.