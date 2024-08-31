Blotter: Tenant/landlord verbal argument turned physical

A Riverhead man, name unavailable, reported to Southampton police last week that he was threatened by an unknown person who falsely expedited driving licenses for immigrants on Facebook.

The man called police after transferring $400 to the unknown party and refusing to pay them another $500. He then received threatening texts about dismembered bodies. The reporting officer called the number associated with the threats, which had been disconnected, and advised the victim to block the number.

• On Aug. 21, a Calverton man, name unavailable, reported to Southampton police that he was involved in a verbal argument with his tenant, name also unavailable, on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverhead, that escalated into a physical confrontation. The victim said the tenant pushed him, punched him in the face and ultimately wrestled him to the ground. A third party separated them. The victim left without incident. No arrests were made.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.