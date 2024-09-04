2024 Wildcat and Blue Wave back-to-school guide

Shoreham-Wading River High School. (Credit: File)

A rundown of back-to-school building improvements, new staff and administration hires and new classes and clubs for Shoreham-Wading River and Riverhead students this fall.

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District First day: Wednesday, Sept. 4 The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District experienced a multitude of facility improvements over the summer. This includes additional security cameras installed district-wide, a new concrete walkway along the middle school track, two new faculty restrooms at Miller Avenue School, a new kindergarten playset installed at Miller Avenue School, new interactive smartboards posted in all secondary classrooms and ongoing renovations to ceilings, lighting and flooring in various district buildings. High school students can choose from three new academic course offerings this year. The first is digital literacy, where students will explore topics such as digital citizenship, artificial intelligence and computational thinking. The other two classes are pre-advanced placement world history and geography and writing lab and writing center. Students have more extracurricular options this year too. At Miller Avenue School, the new clubs include Art Club, Zumba Club and Leadership Club. The third, fourth and fifth graders at Wading River School can join ASL Club, Filmmakers Club, Peacemakers Club, Young Engineers and Future Builders Club this year. Two new clubs joining the middle school list are Environmental Club and Robotics Club. Two key administrative positions have been filled as well. Jonathan Lilla joins as the new assistant principal at the high school and Eric Bramoff is the district’s new athletic director.

NEWS-REVIEW FILE PHOTO | Riverhead Middle School.

Riverhead Central School District First day: Wednesday, Sept. 4 There were several enhancements to the elementary, middle and high school buildings in the Riverhead Central School District. Construction took place for new classrooms at Aquebogue Elementary School, Riley Avenue Elementary School, and Pulaski Street Intermediate School, including new learning spaces for special education classes and universal pre-kindergarten (UPK). A new, more aesthetically pleasing and safer gymnasium floor was installed at Riverhead High School for the athletic teams, physical education students and community members to use. The high school courtyard and bathrooms were also given a face lift. The 2023-24 school year was the launch of the district’s own in-house UPK program, with four Phillips Avenue classes and two integrated classes at Riley Avenue in collaboration with Just Kids. This accompanied the district’s existing programs in partnership with Long Island Head Start, St. David’s and Alternatives for Children. The UPK program is expanding this school year with a new UPK class at Aquebogue and an additional integrated 12-student class at Riley Avenue. Through grants, the school district also expanded the number of Riverhead students at St. David’s and provided additional funding for students at Head Start. The ENL program is growing in the district as well. Thanks to an agreement with the Town of Riverhead, school resource officers will be stationed at both the Riverhead Middle School and Riverhead High School to provide additional security and serve as educational resources for students and their families. The Riverhead Board of Education appointed its first-ever non-voting student representative on the school board, senior Annabelle Dunn. “The district has also continued our administrative restructuring for greater efficiency and effectiveness as we fulfill our mission to inspire and empower students as remarkable leaders of tomorrow,” said Superintendent Cheryl Pedisich. “We are eager for the year ahead as we work together to uplift our students, promote academic excellence, and support the success of the Riverhead community.”

The Riverhead Charter School is located on Route 25 in Calverton. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch, file)