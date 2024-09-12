Calendar of events: Sept. 12, 2024

All ages

Sunday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Living History Day at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Military reenactment, blacksmithing, spinning, carpentry and basket weaving demonstrations, Eastern L.I. Old Time Jam band performance and museum tours. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

The arts and crafts

Friday, Sept. 13, 5-7 p.m.: Opening reception of Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org

Saturday, Sept. 14, 4-7 p.m.: Opening reception for Paintings: A solo show by Glen Hansen, presented by East End Arts at the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Information: eastendarts.org.

Monday, Sept. 23, 6-8:30: Sunflower Season 2 Paint Night with Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd, Cutchogue. Materials and light refreshments included. $40, nonmembers 15 and older; $35, members. Register: oldtownartsguild.org.

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Third annual North Fork Art and Artists exhibition and sale presented by Oysterponds Historical Society at the Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Rock and Roll Car Show hosted by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and the L.I. Moose Classic Car Club on the Village Green in Cutchogue. Select vehicles will be given trophies. Any year collectible welcome. Free tours of the historic buildings, food, raffles and music by DJ Gerry. Proceeds go to benefit the council and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Rain date: Sept. 15. $5, suggested spectator donation; $20, car participants. Information: Mark at 631-379-7494 or Charlie at 631-831-3547.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antiques, Fine Art & Crafts Fair hosted by Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, art, photography, jewelry, woodworking and much more. Free. Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 15. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22: 34th annual East End Seaport Museum Maritime Festival in Greenport. Maritime heritage, Merry Merfolk parade, boat races, vendors, classic boats, live music, family-friendly. Information: eastendseaport.org

Fundraisers

Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.: Comedy Night at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Kevin Lee and James Camacho perform; Lana Siebel emcees. Beer and wine reception at 7 p.m.; show at 8. Proceeds benefit CAST. Tickets: $75, available at comedy0924.givesmart.com.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 3-7 p.m.: 29th annual Pig Roast at Riverhead American Legion Post 273, 89 Hubbard Ave., Riverhead. Roasted pig with homemade marinade, baked beans, applesauce, corn on the cob, baked potato, cucumber salad, rolls, watermelon, dessert, soda and water. Tickets: $40, available at the Post. Information: 631-727-4330.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 11th annual Mattituck Fire Department Car Show at Veterans Park, Peconic Bay Blvd. at Bay Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, car; $10, motorcycle; $5, person; free, children under 12. Food and drinks available. Live music by Who Are Those Guys. Proceeds go to the Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship Fund.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: 33rd annual Bruce Stark Memorial Golf Outing sponsored by Riverhead Rotary at Vineyards Golf Club, 9 Tyler Drive, Riverhead. Benefits Rotary’s high school scholarship program. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.: BESS: Another Look, presentation and Q&A with Southold Town BESS Task Force, Cutchogue Fire Department and other safety experts, NYS Energy Research & Development Authority at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Register: [email protected].

Saturday, Sept. 14: Meet the New Chief with incoming Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost and Supervisor Tim Hubbard. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Riley Avenue Elementary School, 374 Riley Ave., Calverton. Information: townofriverhead.gov.

Music

Sunday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m.: Long Island Baroque Ensemble presents Romance of the Rose performed by Alba Consort at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Information: libaroque.org.

Friday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.: Greenport Band concert at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring chairs.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.: Live jazz/pop duo Meoneo performs at Peconic Landing auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Claudia Huismann (vocals) and Werner Krotz-Vogel (guitar) present their original songs, jazz improvisations, pop and soul sounds. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fall 2024 Native Plant Sale sponsored by North Fork Audubon Society at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Locally grown native plants grown by Glover Perennials. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No class Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-8 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through September: Fine art photography by Anthony Lombardo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through September: Side by Side, art by artists and students of Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

