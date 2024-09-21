Blotters: Four unlawful dealing with a child arrests

A former Shoreham resident who owned several area auto shops has pleaded guilty to firstdegree grand larceny for failing to report more than $16 million in taxable sales in order to steal over $1.3 million in sales tax revenue from New York State, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Timothy Kjaer of Myrtle Beach, S.C., 49, faces four to 12 years in prison if he does not pay $3 million in restitution for sales tax owed to New York State by Sept. of 2028.

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions, between June 1, 2011 and Nov. 30, 2021, Mr. Kjaer failed to submit or falsified sales tax returns for businesses he owned in Suffolk County, which included the following:

• Automotive Marine & Styling Center Inc. and Real Deal Auto Inc.: 1165 East Main St., Riverhead

• Not Just Tint Inc., S& T Autoworks 1 Inc. and S& T Auto Centers Inc.: 3165 Route 112, Medford • EZ Credit Auto Sales Inc.: 2910 Route 112, Medford

• Universal Auto Inc.: 1831B Route 112, Medford

• Universal Auto Sales & Service Inc.: 8B Middle Country Road, Coram.

• Riverhead police reported 26 arrests between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14. Among them were the following.

Driving while intoxicated: Edward Toumey, 28, Riverhead; Fidel Leal Diaz, 28, Riverhead; Juan Raxacaco Pagan, 35, Riverhead.

Petit larceny: Hiklyn Ortiz, 46, Amityville; Angelica Moran, 35, Riverhead; Branzel Bonner, 52, Coram.

Criminal sale of a controlled substance: Deanna Yoskovich, 46, Riverhead.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance: Jessica Grasselino, 34, Calverton.

Unlawful dealing with a child: Tyler Schultz, 26, Wading River; William Varrone, 71, Calverton; Kashmir Singh, 32, Calverton; Corry Wallace, 49, Riverhead.

A Bronx resident was pulled over for several reasons Saturday, including tailgating a bus, according to Southampton Town police.

Neiraj Ram Narine, 51, of the Bronx, was charged with driving while intoxicated on the corner Flanders and Bellows Pond roads in Hampton Bays.

Police said Mr. Narine was pulled over after being observed heading west on Flanders Road and crossing over a double yellow line. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath and he was tailgating a Suffolk County Transit Bus, police said.

He also performed poorly on police sobriety tests, officials said.

• A 23-year-old Wading River woman called the police to Peconic Avenue on Riverside in regard to a theft, according to Southampton Town Police.

On Sept. 16, a woman told police that someone had entered her car and stole two pairs of sunglasses, some loose change and one wallet, according to police.

The police said the stolen items were worth, about $350.

She said she confronted a man who stole the items and he gave back the glasses, but that she had to struggle to retrieve the wallet, and that the suspect ran off into the woods before police arrived.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.