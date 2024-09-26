Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 26, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 19, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Alice & Michael Jablonski to Mariela Mejia, 33 Josica Drive (600-85-4-11) (R) $710,000

• Douglas & Toni Hoverkamp to Toni Hoverkamp, 185 Grant Drive (600-66-4-1.017) (R) $403,425

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Bertha Fricke Family Trust to Kenneth & Sandra Williams,1627 Edwards Avenue (600-39-1-30) (R) $729,000

• Estate of Rose Spano to Norman & Rosemary Stiansen, 166 Baywood Drive (600-40-6-26)(R) 4599,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Adelaida Puello to Juan Gomez & Glenda Garcia, 86 Sunny Line Drive (600-97-1-45) (R) $555,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Erin Argo to Charles & Laurie Keeney, 1300 Broadwaters Road (1000-104-9-4.001) (R) $1,800,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Switzer Cove Beach LLC to NFH-JC LLC, Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.016) (V) $1,850,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Gail & Andrew Stidd, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 6 (1001-3.02-2-6) (R) $1,450,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Joseph & Maria Nastri,123 Sterling Avenue Unit 9 (1001-3.02-3-3) (R) $1,275,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Estate of Ann Baillet (Defendant) to LAG Associates LLC, 248 Herricks Lane (600-23-1-8.004) (R) $525,001

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• JNI Guys 4 LLC to Jose Miguel & Gladys Sanchez, 41 3rd Street (600-128-5-21) (R) $555,000

• Amanda Grams to Little Red Cottage 82 LLC, 80 Park Road (600-16-3-3.003) (R) $520,000

• Felix & Debbie Dziembowski to Vanessa Gernes, 585 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-62) (R) $505,000

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

• Brian & Kathryn Groves to Jordan Hauer &Lindsay Lewis, 16 Glynn Drive (700-17-1-92.001) (R) $1,385,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Allison Spinelli & Danielle Finne to Maher Jada & Jacob Walker, 57635 Route 25 (1000-63-3-23) (R) $865,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Eugene Durney Trust to Porch Time Properties LLC, 131 Long Pond Road (600-95-1-18) (R) $625,000

• Shea Bergesen to Juan Posadas & Heberto Ortega, 108 15th Street (600-34-1-23) (R) $475,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)