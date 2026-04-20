Riverhead veteran, 84, rides 250 miles for local Legion Post

Riverhead resident and Air Force veteran Nester Kramer is riding 250 miles to raise money for American Legion Post 273 with the help of Maximus Health + Fitness owner Alex Cameron. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

A Riverhead veteran whose family roots date back to the American Revolution has taken on the challenge to ride 250 miles to raise funds for American Legion Post 273.

Nester Kramer, 84, was inspired to take on the challenge after he saw the call to walk or ride 250 miles as part of the American Legion Family USA 250 Challenge include in a January mailer.

“I’m working at it and working at it,” Mr. Kramer told the Riverhead News-Review Friday, April 17, after his workout. “And I’m proud of myself for doing it because it’s serving, even after all these years, serving the American Legion.”

He rides to stay active and raise money for his local American Legion Post 273 in Riverhead, which he joined roughly five years ago with his 65-year-old neighbor, Jude Petroski, who is the son of a World War II Army veteran. Mr. Petroski typically joins Mr. Kramer on his five-mile stationary bike rides on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The two will typically work out at Maximus Health + Fitness in Riverhead from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before heading down to the Riverhead firehouse where Mr. Petroski volunteers for a cup of coffee and a chat until noon.

Air Force veteran Nester Kramer, 84, rode 195 miles as of April 17 as part of the American Legion Family USA 250 Challenge. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Mr. Kramer served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1964 as an aircraft fueler at the Westhampton Beach base.

“[It taught me] just how to do a job, no matter what it is,” Mr. Kramer said of his time in the Air Force.

Mr. Kramer has lived in Riverhead since 1960. He worked at Northrop Grumman Corporation in avionics from 1964 to 1967, and for oil companies 41 years as an oil repair and installation worker until he briefly retired in 2008. He decided to get back into the workforce after a six-month stint in retirement and worked as a lab results carrier for Northwell Health until he retired in 2020.

His family ties date back to just after the American Revolutionary War when his family moved from Germany to Philadelphia in the late 1700s. Throughout the last 250 years, give or take, generations of his family have served in the military — World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and the war in Afghanistan.

“We’ve been fighters,” he said. “My people way back, they were in the service.”

His three sons and stepson all served in the military in the Virginia National Guard, Army and Air Force. Their military service helped fund their college education, which Mr. Kramer said is an additional incentive for people who want to serve their country.

Since his wife Ellen Kramer, 78, was rendered disabled by a bicycle wreck about 10 years ago, Mr. Kramer said they get some help from aides at the house throughout the week.

“But mostly, I serve her,” he said. “I do a lot for her. I help her when there’s nobody else around.”

Nester Kramer with Maximus Health + Fitness owner Alex Cameron outside the Main Street gym on April 17. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The target date to complete the challenge is July 4, though Mr. Kramer is ahead of schedule with a projected finish date of May 6. Gym owners Alex and Cheryl Cameron have helped get the Maximus Health + Fitness community behind Mr. Kramer on his journey.

“Another reason is my mom just turned 90 and is very active,” Mr. Cameron said of supporting the effort. “To me, it’s just inspiring to see anybody that’s north of the age of 80 taking on challenges like this. It’s inspiring to me.”

Throughout the journey, Mr. Kramer said people he’s never met have wished him well in the challenge.

“Everybody’s been really outgoing for it,” he noted. “People I’ve never said hello to stop and shake my hand.”

Jim Underwood, a Laurel resident who works out at Maximus Health + Fitness, said he was supportive of the cause.

“Any focus on veterans is a positive, and the more we can attract attention to veterans’ situations is worth its weight in gold,” Mr. Underwood said.

The fundraiser has garnered nearly $200 since Mr. Kramer started in January, with $5 proceeds from about two dozen t-shirts with the motto “Go Nester Go” sold at the gym going towards the efforts.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do this — as my last hurrah,” Mr. Kramer said. “You never know what’s coming up after that.”

Interested donors can contribute to the fundraiser by dropping money in a bucket at Maximus Health + Fitness which will be donated July 4, or by donating directly to the Legion Post at 89 Hubbard Ave., Riverhead.