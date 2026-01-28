New owners transform Maximus gym in Riverhead

Alex and Cheryl Cameron, of Flanders, took over Maximus Health + Fitness in October 2025. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Maximus Health + Fitness in Riverhead isn’t just about lifting weights anymore.

Since Flanders couple Cheryl and Alex Cameron purchased the 11-year-old gym at 126 East Main St. last October, they’ve added a men’s mental health group, hydrostatic body fat testing and plans for saunas later this year — part of their vision to create what they call a “holistic wellness experience.”

“[We’re] just really trying to make it a community, and a safe place for people that know one another and know that there are other people out there that have dealt with what they’ve went through,” Ms. Cameron said. “For most people the gym is their happy place — not only to look good, but it’s really to feel good.”

The couple’s journey from gym members to owners has been what they call a “labor of love.”

Cheryl and Alex Cameron outside of Maximus Health + Fitness in Riverhead. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Ms. Cameron first discovered Maximus in 2014 as a mother of three, taking advantage of the facility’s daycare offerings. It allowed her to “get back on track” after the addition of their third child, and she just “loved the feel of the place.”

She described the vibe of the 20,000-square-foot gym as reminiscent of the 1976 classic film “Rocky,” as members descend the gym’s entry stairs to begin their fitness journeys. While the gym no longer offers daycare, its underdog, community-focused atmosphere continues today.

Mr. Cameron joined Maximus a few years later on his own fitness journey when he added bodybuilding competitions to the mix. His competitive pursuits eventually led the couple to purchase a hydrostatic body fat test tank that’s now stationed at the gym.

The in-water test gives gym members precise data on body fat, lean muscle mass and muscle quality — a unique tool for tracking wellness progress, the pair noted. Ms. Cameron also became certified as a nutritionist, life coach and exercise-recovery specialist.

Before they purchased the gym from Steve Loebs, Mr. Cameron had been a wine and liquor distributor for 13 years. His wife has worked in the construction industry for nearly three decades, and is a vice president of Unified Door and Hardware Group, where she runs operations in Quogue.

Since taking over, the couple has ramped up the gym’s social media presence, highlighted individual members and started various clubs and events.

Recently, Mr. Cameron created a men’s group where members can meet after hours for a sense of community and discuss mental health. He said it was well received. The first meeting had a dozen people attend.

There’s been a lot of buzz about the gym since we’ve taken it over,” Mr. Cameron said. “People have definitely approached us saying there’s a different feel in here.”

Over time, the couple hopes to incorporate more wellness opportunities and facilities into the gym. Currently, it offers strength equipment, cardio equipment, spin classes, group fitness classes, a functional training room, a stretching room, a posing room, body fat testing, a smoothie bar and tanning.

To learn more about the amenities offered at Maximus Health + Fitness, visit maximusriverhead.com.