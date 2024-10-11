Wicked fun awaits at Riverhead’s Halloween Fest 2024

Halloween Fest is back in Riverhead next weekend. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Downtown Riverhead is gearing up for a spooky afternoon spectacle on Oct. 19 for its annual Halloween Fest, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District (BID). This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with activities for all ages, from ghouls to goblins, according to BID executive director Kristy Verity.

The festivities kick off with a lamp post decorating contest, where the community will transform Main Street into a haunted wonderland of fall-themed decor. Visitors can vote for their favorite lamp post via QR code, with the winner taking home $250. In addition, lamp posts will honor U.S. veterans and Breast Cancer Awareness Month with colorful tributes.

New for 2024 is the news that Riverhead’s much-loved “coffin races” are moving to Main Street this year. Ghoulies (ages 5-12) and Zombies (12-plus) will compete in custom-made coffins-on-wheels for a chance to win $500 cash prizes. DJ entertainment, family fun zones, and performances by local bands will run throughout the afternoon.

Trick-or-treating along Main Street will run from 3 to 5 p.m., and the lively Goblin Parade at 6 p.m., featuring local performers and dance groups, including a special performance of “Thriller” by the Peconic Ballet Theater.

“Halloween Fest is Riverhead’s most engaging event. It’s wonderful to see people of all ages, abilities, and cultures smiling on Main Street,” said Ms. Verity in a press release.

“Last year, the parade saw its biggest crowd to date, and the people’s choice contest for lamp post decor and parade floats were a hit. We’re excited to bring the coffin race to Main Street and have all the festivities in one zone; this move will also allow downtown businesses to watch the Zombies and Ghoulies compete. Halloween Fest evolves year after year and is my favorite BID event, thanks to the Riverhead community and our visitors.”

The rain date for the Halloween Fest is Oct. 26.