Daily Update: Wicked fun awaits at Riverhead’s Halloween Fest 2024

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 11.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wicked fun awaits at Riverhead’s Halloween Fest 2024

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Input sought for Mattituck library renovation

Northeast Stage presents spooky play festival

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Residents pack Shelter Island Town Hall on Dock code debate

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings for the weekend of Oct. 12

SOUTHFORKER

This weekend, give back to your fellow South Forker

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.