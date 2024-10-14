Families and fun fill downtown during Riverhead Country Fair

Sliding into fun at the 2024 Riverhead Country Fair held downtown Sunday. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

Families and fun filled East Main St. in downtown Riverhead for the 2024 Riverhead Country Fair Sunday.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo footage)

The annual event celebrates the region’s agricultural heritage with homemaking and farm and garden competitions, a street fair full of vendors, live music in several spots throughout the fair, tractors, hit and miss engine displays and carnival rides.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo footage)

Cassidy Corwin won the decorated pumpkin contest overall at this year’s country fair, and Lauren Anasky, Carol Delvecchio and D. Zeidler won first, second and third in the adult category. See more of the fun below.

Photos by Daniel Franc