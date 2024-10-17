Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup

(Credit: Bill Landon)

FOOTBALL

OCT. 10: CONNETQUOT 55, RIVERHEAD 0

After winning its opening game against Central Islip, Riverhead has lost four games in a row. The last two losses, Riverhead has been unable to score a point. Connetquot (4-1 Division I) established their dominance early, scoring 48 points in the first half of play. Andrew Armando scored three touchdowns in the victory. Connetquot forced five turnovers to keep Riverhead’s offense at 0 points scored.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Oct. 19: Ward Melville at Riverhead, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 26: Riverhead at Bay Shore, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

OCT. 10: SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 6, PORT JEFFERSON 0

The Wildcats’ quest to return to the state final has been a smooth run thus far, without much resistance. Shoreham-Wading River is now 8-0 in the league and hasn’t even allowed a goal against them. There were five different goal scorers against Port Jefferson including Mia Mangano, Stamatia Almiroudis, Ella Nowaski, Shealyn Varbero and Emma Losee. Mangano has now scored 14 goals on the season.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Oct. 19: SWR at Sayville, 10 a.m.; Oct. 21; Kings Park at SWR, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

OCT. 15: SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 6, BAYPORT-BLUE POINT 0

The Wildcats are picking up steam toward the end of the season. The win over Bayport-Blue Point now marks four in a row after their 2-1 loss to Wyandanch on Sept. 28. Shoreham-Wading River (7-1 League VII, 10-4 overall) has dominated in their league games and has secured a spot in the playoffs with their play. Against Bayport-Blue Point, five different players scored including Jack Faulkner, Spencer Smith, Anthony Mango, John Zoumas and Zach Makarewicz.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Oct. 18: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 21: SWR at Hampton Bays, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

OCT. 10: SACHEM EAST 3, RIVERHEAD 1

After winning two games in a row against Longwood and Brentwood, Riverhead’s hopes to make the playoffs just got much more difficult. Even though Riverhead was matched up against one of the best teams in the league in Sachem East (12-1) they took the first set 30-28 before losing the next three. To make the playoffs, Riverhead (4-8) will have to win their remaining four games, which includes a game against undefeated Ward Melville.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Oct. 17: Central Islip at Riverhead, 4 p.m.; Oct. 19: Riverhead at William Floyd, 2 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

OCT. 10: RIVERHEAD 7, MATTITUCK 2

With the win over Mattituck, Riverhead has once again won a league title with a perfect 10-0 record. The Blue Waves have not lost a league match since 2021. Colby Baran led the way for Riverhead with a 35 over nine holes of play. Riverhead will now turn its attention to the conference tournament, which will affect seeding for the Suffolk County playoffs.

FIELD HOCKEY

OCT. 10: MILLER PLACE 1, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 0

The season started flawlessly for the Wildcats with a 10-0 record but the last three games have seen them scuffle a little bit. After losing to Harborfields on a last second shot, Shoreham-Wading River (11-2 Division II) won a tough game against Eastport-South Manor, 2-1. The match-up against Miller Place (13-1) proved to be a tight battle with Abigail LoNigro scoring the only goal of the game in the third quarter.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Oct. 17: Pierson at SWR, 4 p.m.; Oct. 19: SWR at West Babylon, noon