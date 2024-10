Jeremy Garretson photo

The annual coffin race at the Riverhead Halloween Fest was a scream, with the Goofy Goobers breaking a record during the second round, coming in at 15 seconds. Sleepy Hollow ultimately won in the third and final round with 19 seconds. For more Halloween Fest pictures, see below — if you dare!

Photos by Jeremy Garretson