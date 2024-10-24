Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 24, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 16, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Barbara Howard Trust to Kathy Waters, 13 Harbor Road (600-113-2-26) (R) $2,000,000

• Donald McAulay to Palesa Ramohlouoane & Ketevi Assamagan, 155 Broad Avenue (600-85-2-73) (R) $659,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Fred & Dorothea Salzberg to Helen & Dimitri Dayen, 2890 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-4-44.011) (R) $1,275,000

• Estate of Clarence Jester to 540 First LLC, 540 1st Street (1001-4-3-2) (R) $727,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Aileen Rosin to Benjamin & Margaret Parker, 655 Horton Avenue (1000-141-1-25.003) (R) $852,500

ORIENT (11957)

• Estate of Aideen McNamee to 24275 Main Road LLC, 24275 Main Road (1000-18-2-31.001) (R) $952,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dorothy Feldmann to Cynthia Durand, 108 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-108) (R) $430,000

• Kevin & Joyce Podlas to Avril Fox, 919 Osborne Avenue (600-102-1-13) (R) $335,000

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

• Estate of Doris Schultz to Richard Bond & Alexandra Bratty, 20 Margaret’s Drive (700-18-2-43) (R) $3,000,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 705 Nokomis LLC to Michael & Suzanne Valentino, 705 Nokomis Road (1000-78-3-25) (R) $2,300,000

• Andrew & Mollie Samaan to Charles & Susan Barredo, 505 Longview Lane (1000-88-5-6) (R) $1,050,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Christopher & Rene Barry to Frank & Mary Cerasuola, 41 Soundbreeze Trail (600-36-5-19) (R) $760,000

• Estate of Aldo Marletti to Anthony DeGradi, 54 South View Court (600-49-4-6) (R) $750,000

• Greater Peconic Trading Co Ltd to Brendan Tadler, 61 Hill Street East (600-33-5-20) (R) $531,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)