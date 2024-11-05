Riverhead Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024
For voters who have not yet cast their ballots, there are 15 Election Day voting locations in and around Riverhead this year and all will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, according to SuffolkCountyNY.gov. Unlike early voting, when voters were able to cast ballots at any of the county’s 28 polling locations, Election Day polling stations are determined by residential address.
To find the correct polling station in each district, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov and enter the voter’s name, date of birth and ZIP code.
Below is a list of the area’s polling stations:
JAMESPORT
- George Young Community Center: 446 S. Jamesport Ave., Jamesport
AQUEBOGUE
- Riverhead Senior Center: 60 ShadeTree Lane, Aquebogue
RIVERHEAD
- John Wesley Village: 1 Aldersgate Road, Riverhead
- American Legion Post 273: 89 Hubbard Ave., Riverhead
- Riverhead Main Fire House: 540 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead
- Riverhead Town Hall: 4 W. Second St., Riverhead
- Riverhead Free Library: 330 Court St., Riverhead
- Glenwood Village Recreation Center: 1661 Old Country Road, Riverhead
CALVERTON
- Riley Avenue Elementary School: 374 Riley Ave., Calverton
MANORVILLE
- Manorville Fire House: 14 Silas Carter Road, Manorville
- Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School: 543 Moriches Middle Island Road, Manorville
WADING RIVER
- Wading River Congregational Church: 2057 N. Country Road, Wading River
- St. John the Baptist Church: 1488 N. Country Road, Wading River
SHOREHAM
- Robert E. Reid Senior Center: Defense Hill Road, Shoreham
- Shoreham-Wading River High School: 250 Route 25A, Shoreham