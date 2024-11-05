Riverhead Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024

Polls closed at 9 p.m. in Riverhead Town.

For voters who have not yet cast their ballots, there are 15 Election Day voting locations in and around Riverhead this year and all will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, according to SuffolkCountyNY.gov. Unlike early voting, when voters were able to cast ballots at any of the county’s 28 polling locations, Election Day polling stations are determined by residential address.

To find the correct polling station in each district, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov and enter the voter’s name, date of birth and ZIP code.

Below is a list of the area’s polling stations:

JAMESPORT

George Young Community Center: 446 S. Jamesport Ave., Jamesport

AQUEBOGUE

Riverhead Senior Center: 60 ShadeTree Lane, Aquebogue

RIVERHEAD

John Wesley Village: 1 Aldersgate Road, Riverhead

1 Aldersgate Road, Riverhead American Legion Post 273: 89 Hubbard Ave., Riverhead

89 Hubbard Ave., Riverhead Riverhead Main Fire House: 540 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead

540 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead Riverhead Town Hall: 4 W. Second St., Riverhead

4 W. Second St., Riverhead Riverhead Free Library: 330 Court St., Riverhead

330 Court St., Riverhead Glenwood Village Recreation Center: 1661 Old Country Road, Riverhead

CALVERTON

Riley Avenue Elementary School: 374 Riley Ave., Calverton

MANORVILLE

Manorville Fire House: 14 Silas Carter Road, Manorville

14 Silas Carter Road, Manorville Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School: 543 Moriches Middle Island Road, Manorville

WADING RIVER

Wading River Congregational Church: 2057 N. Country Road, Wading River

St. John the Baptist Church: 1488 N. Country Road, Wading River

SHOREHAM