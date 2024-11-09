Blotter: 7-Eleven store stick-up

Last week, Christopher Grigonis of Yaphank, 55; Magny Ixmay-Lopez of Guatemala, 27; and Milton Jeronimo Garcia of Riverhead, 23, were charged with alleged driving while intoxicated.

On Oct. 28, Shamiqwa Dixon, 29, of Wyandanch and Nataysia Dixon, 37, of Farmingville were each charged with two counts of alleged petit larceny.

On Oct. 28, Nicholas Cascio of Patchogue, 18, was charged with alleged reckless endangerment.

On Nov. 3, a Riverhead police officer stopped a 2023 Nissan Rogue on Doris Avenue for traffic violations, authorities said. Aquilino Gonzalez Salinas of Riverhead, 40, was allegedly observed to be intoxicated. There were two boys in the car, ages 4 and 11. Mr. Gonzalez Salinas was arrested and charged with a felony violation of Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child, driving with a revoked license and other traffic infractions, according to police.

On Nov. 4, at 1:43 a.m., Riverhead police responded to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Old Country Road. A female employee told police a male entered the store and asked for a pack of cigarettes, then demanded she open the cash register, according to a report. When she refused, the man jumped over the counter and “pulled out an unknown object, covered up with a cloth, that resembled a firearm,” according to authorities. A male employee intervened, and a brief struggle followed. The employees described the assailant as 5-foot-10, wearing a dark jacket, a medical mask, gloves and black and white checkered pants. Store employees told police the man got away with a pack of cigarettes and a bottle of Gatorade. An investigation in ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.