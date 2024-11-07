Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

NOV. 2: KINGS PARK 6, SHOREHAMWADING RIVER 1

A season that led the Wildcats all the way to the Suffolk County Class A semifinals came to an end against the No. 2 seed Kings Park last weekend. The Kingsmen, in front of a home crowd, scored early and often, jumping out to a 4-0 lead by halftime. Shoreham-Wading River (13-5) was able to get a goal in the second half when Zach Makarewicz scored off an assist from Andrew Stiene.

Though the Wildcats had some difficulty finding wins through the beginning of the season, they got on a roll to close out the regular season, winning six games in a row. They carried that momentum into the opening round of the playoffs when they defeated No. 6 Islip, 1-0, after a goal by Makarewicz. Only a sophomore, Makarewicz was a standout this season, posting 18 points on 15 goals and three assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

NOV. 1: MILLER PLACE 1, SHOREHAMWADING RIVER 0

After such a promising season, the Shoreham-Wading River field hockey team came up empty in their quest for a Suffolk County championship. The Wildcats started the year 10-0 with a major target on their back as one of Suffolk’s best teams. Losses to Harborfields and Miller Place brought the team back to earth a little. Still, SWR earned the No. 4 seed in the county’s Class B playoffs.

In the first round, the Wildcats found a victory over No. 5 Eastport-South Manor, a team that gave them trouble during the regular season. Madison Herr scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Reese Marcario. That win set up a matchup against No. 1 Miller Place in the semi-finals.

The Wildcats could not find the goal to upend Miller Place. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 through halftime, Miller Place scored the long goal when Kelsey Hoffmann found the back of the net off a pass from her older sister Sadie Hoffmann with 11 minutes left in the third quarter. Maggie Anderson made seven saves for the Wildcats in goal.

SWR returns their best player next year in Herr, who is only a sophomore and was among the highest point-scorers on Long Island, finishing the season with 42 points, including goals.