Daily Update: Civic ‘Blue Ribbon Panel’ convenes on land preservation

Sound Avenue (Chris Francescani/Sunset Beach Films photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, November 21.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Civic ‘Blue Ribbon Panel’ convenes on land preservation

Calendar of Events

Real Estate Transfers

SUFFOLK TIMES

Farms for the Future helps Army veteran give back

Calendar of Events

Real Estate Transfers

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar

NORTHFORKER

Between the Branches: What it takes to create CAST’s annual Festival of Trees

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: mid-century splendor in East Hampton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.