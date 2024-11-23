Blotter: Six people arrested for alleged petit larceny

Riverhead police arrested the following individuals for alleged driving while intoxicated during the week of Nov. 10-16: Jakub Kupiszewski, 27; Epifanio Valey Ajvix, 34; Shakur Orr, 35, of Riverhead; and Edgar Alvarado Torres, 35 — all of Riverhead — and Robert Manning, 35, of Yaphank.

The following people were arrested and charged with petit larceny during the same period: Meghan Duffy, 21, of Cutchogue; Casey Biggs, 28, of Bohemia; Montory Sims, 28, of Mastic; Danielle Magee, 42, of Medford; Evan Endres, 26, of Riverhead; and Estefani Manzano Hernandez, 21, of Riverhead.

Other arrests made during that week were: Jaquan Jefferson, 28, of Riverhead for harassment; Cecil Trent, 60, of Riverhead for burglary; and Shawn Mungin, 49, of Riverhead for trespassing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.