Daily Update: Top local athletes ink college commitment letters

Blue Waves brightest: Back row: Dean Redmond from left), Liam Lennon, Brenden Wallace, Christopher Jones, Cam Wallace, Michael Gabriel Front: Adrianna Mosca (from left), Logan Pilon, Kayleanne Campbell, Sadie Schultz, Sara Maas (courtesy photo.)

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 25.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Top local athletes sign college commitment letters

New recovery home open in Riverhead

SUFFOLK TIMES

Memorial Monday: North Fork mourns the loss of Alvah ‘Skip’ Goldsmith

Mattituck girl scouts collect beach trash, unveil ‘marine masterpieces’

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

NORTHFORKER

Raise a glass to Sparkling Pointe’s award-winning Topaz Impèrial Rosé

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: Miloski Poultry Farm is in it for the long haul

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.