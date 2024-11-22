Standout local athletes sign college commitment letters

Blue Waves brightest: Back row: Dean Redmond from left), Liam Lennon, Brenden Wallace, Christopher Jones, Cam Wallace, Michael Gabriel Front: Adrianna Mosca (from left), Logan Pilon, Kayleanne Campbell, Sadie Schultz, Sara Maas (courtesy photo.)

Several top senior athletes at Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River high schools penned their national letters of intent last week to commit to playing at the collegiate level next year as they finish their respective high school careers.

Riverhead High School

Kayleanne Campbell – Track and Field – Quinnipiac University

The high jumper continues to break her personal records as a Blue Wave and has competed on the national level in multiple seasons. She jumped as high as 5-foot-5 inches last year.

Michael Gabriel – Boys Lacrosse – Sacred Heart University

The defender on the boys lacrosse team caused havoc for opponents last year as the Blue Waves made a run and set the program record for wins in a season. Gabriel was named an All-State selection after the season.

Christopher Jones – Track and Field – SUNY Cortland

One of the most decorated cross country runners in Riverhead school history, Jones holds multiple school records on cross country courses throughout Long Island, including at the Indian Island 5K (16:33.84) and the Sunken Pond 4k (12:48.81).

Sadie Schultz – Girls Lacrosse – University of Delaware

The lax midfielder was a major part of the Riverhead girls lacrosse team last year and leads the charge this season to get the team to the playoffs – something that hasn’t happened in recent years. Shultz scored 42 goals and assisted on eight others in the 2024 spring season.

Logan Pilon – Girls Lacrosse – Manhattan University

Pilon set the pace for the Blue Waves last season from her midfield position on the lacrosse field and was also a big part of the volleyball and basketball squads. Pilon accounted for 53 goals and 10 assists last year and is expected be a major player this year.

Camden Wallace – Baseball – St. Joe’s University

Though the baseball team’s record wasn’t the best last year, everytime Wallace took the mound he gave the Blue Waves a chance to win. With a solid bat and effortless shortstop play, his name was one of the most feared in the Riverhead lineup.

Sara Maas – Girls Lacrosse – Alvernia University

Maas is the goalkeeper for both the field hockey team as well as the girls lacrosse team. She was a brick wall between the pipes and came up with 101 saves as the lacrosse goalie last year – including 15 stops in a single game.

Brendan Wallace – Boys Lacrosse – SUNY Delhi

Another member of the Blue Waves’ strong defense last season, Wallace was as fierce a competitor as any on the field. He’s been a multi-year starter for Riverhead and earned all-division honors last year.

Dean Redmond – Boys Lacrosse – Mercy College

Though Redmond has battled through two years of knee injuries, he’s ready to make a major impact on this year’s team and beyond. He’ll rejoin his brother Jackson who graduated last year is now a freshman at Mercy.

Liam Lennon – Boys Lacrosse – Wingate University

Lennon was a four-sport athlete throughout much of his high school career, playing football and soccer and was a prolific scorer on the basketball team. He was a key defensive cog that helped the lacrosse squad make the playoffs last season and earned all-division honors.

Adrianna Mosca – Girls Lacrosse – Georgian Court University

Mosca played in the midfield for the girls lacrosse team last year and though her name didn’t always show up in the stat book, her contributions off the ball were very much evident. The senior scored three times last year.

Shoreham-Wading River High School

Top Cats: Haylie Abrams (from left), Charlotte Erb, Emily Here, Grayce Kitchen, Morgan Lesiewicz, Reese Marcario, Ava Weingartner. (Patricia Conway courtesy photo.)

Haylie Abrams – Girls Lacrosse – University of Colorado

Abrams has been a multi-year starter for the field hockey and girls lacrosse teams. She also plays for the basketball squad in the winter. The midfielder scored 11 goals and contributed six assists for the lax squad last year.

Emily Herr – Swimming – Villanova University

Herr has been one of the best swimmers in Suffolk County for years, even competing in varsity meets as a middle-schooler. The senior recently won Suffolk County championships in the 100-meter freestyle (51.96) and the 200 meter freestyle (1:53.33) events.

Reese Marcario – Girls Lacrosse – University of Pittsburgh

Marcario was a member of the girls lacrosse and field hockey teams and has been a major contributor on varsity for many years. She was one of the most active players around the net in lacrosse last year, notching 81 points on 37 goals and 44 assists.

Morgan Lesiewicz – Girls Lacrosse – Lehigh University

The multi-year starter who has starred on both the soccer and lacrosse teams is entering her final season as a Wildcat. She has been the goalkeeper for the girls soccer team since 8th grade and backstopped the squad to three straight county titles and two state final four appearances — in what she considered her secondary sport. She scored seven goals for the lacrosse team last year.

Grayce Kitchen – Girls Lacrosse – University of Louisville

A multi-sport athlete, Kitchen starred on the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams over the years. She’s been a member of Suffolk County championship squads in soccer and basketball and has a shot at the trifecta for lacrosse this year. Kitchen scored 30 goals and registered 11 assists last season.

Charlotte Erb – Girls Lacrosse – Coastal Carolina University

As a member of the Wildcats potent attack, Erb made her presence known in front of the net scoring 20 goals last season to go along with 12 assists. She’s also a member of the basketball team.

Ava Weingartner – Girls Lacrosse – Mercy University

The senior was an impactful piece on both the lacrosse and basketball teams over the years. She’s a strong anchor in the back for a lacrosse team that will look to make an impact this year.