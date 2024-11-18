Wildcats fall short in state soccer semis

(Michael Hejmej photos.)

The Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer team’s season came to an end at the New York State Class A final four on Saturday as the Wildcats fell to Section V’s Pittsford Mendon, 2-1. Pittsford Mendon ended up winning the state title with a 4-1 victory over Section III’s New Hartford on Sunday.

The Wildcats had their chances and even outplayed Pittsford Mendon for most of the game. Aside from two defensive blunders, Shoreham-Wading River was the better team on the field and it was evident from the opening minutes.

Stamatia Almiroudis scored the game’s opening goal for SWR off of an assist from Shealyn Varbero with 17 minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats dominated the early going, not even allowing Pittsford Mendon to get a shot on goal in the first half. They controlled possession and even had multiple chances to increase their lead.

But a quick second half goal spurred life into Pittsford Mendon, tying the game with just one minute erased off the clock. From that moment on, the game changed. Pittsford Mendon took all of the momentum and ended up scoring the go-ahead goal with 14 minutes left.

There was a clear handball in the penalty box by a Pittsford Mendon defender with the game tied 1-1 that could’ve given the Wildcats a chance to take the lead, but the infraction was missed by the refs.

Despite the defeat, what the Wildcats have accomplished these past three years has been remarkable. Three straight Suffolk County Class A championships and two appearances in the state tournament with an ever-rotating lineup is no small feat.

“I told them after the game that most high school athletes never step on a county championship field,” head coach Adrian Gilmore said. “And we’ve been to the states two years in a row. It’s just a testament of the work these girls continue to put in.”

As is the case every year, key players depart in the senior class, leaving behind a strong legacy that will stick with the school for the rest of history. Morgan Lesiewicz is one of those seniors this year. She played her final game as a goalkeeper for the Wildcats after holding the position since 8th grade.

“Playing on this team for five years didn’t just build me as a soccer player and an athlete, it built me as a person,” Lesiewicz said. “Having coaches here everyday that encourage you and build you up, help you fix things means everything. This isn’t even my main sport but being part of this is something I’ll never forget.”

The senior class this year has been through what perhaps has been one of the winningest stretches in SWR girls soccer history. It was Lesiewicz coming up with big saves. It was Chloe Bergen, Johanna Ochsenfeld or Jocelyn Nastasi showing leadership on the back line. It was Ava Gengler being the team’s workhorse up front.

But just as any year the team will need to regroup. After losing All-State do-it-all player Grace Hillis last year, to return to the states this season seemed like a stretch but they did it. Every year key pieces leave and others step up, it’s just the nature of Shoreham-Wading River’s girls soccer program.

“We have seven starters returning next year,” Gilmore said. “We’re losing a bunch of key players but I’m confident in those that maybe haven’t gotten to play as much this year and have gotten a taste of what it feels like to make it to states, they’ll step up and deliver for us. I’m so proud of what these girls accomplished this year. A play or two different, we could have been state champions.”