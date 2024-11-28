Blotter: Man charged with three counts of alleged petit larceny

Last week, Luca Grigolletto, 37, of Riverhead and Brandon Hernandez Tocay, 25 of Flanders were arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated; and Haily Barahona, 20, of Lake Grove, was arrested and charged with alleged DWI and violating Leandra’s Law.

Police arrested Harry Gardner, 46, of Riverhead, for alleged criminal mischief.

Paul Apostolides, 62, of East Moriches, was charged with allegedly having an open container of alcohol.

Estefani Manzano Hernandez, 21, of Riverhead; Martin Corcoran, 45, of Medford; and Manuel Torres Soriano, 51, of Riverhead were each charged with alleged petit larceny, while Vincent Kelsey, 51, of Centereach was charged with three counts of alleged petit larceny. Mr. Torres Soriano was also charged with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Cassandra Bell, 55, of the Bronx was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Gerardo Tejax Jeronimo, 28, of Riverhead was charged with alleged disorderly conduct.

Nery Ichaj Nij, 37; Abner Saban Chamale, 24; and Carlos Cotzojay, 31, all of Guatemala, were each charged with alleged town code violations, as was Abel Meridas San Juan, 41, of Riverhead.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.