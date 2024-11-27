Daily Update: Riverhead’s school resource officers help ‘bridge the gap’ between residents and police

School resource officer Kaley Castantine and Central School District Director of Safety and Security Terry Culhane help foster a safe environment for students to learn and grow. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 26.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead’s school resource officers help ‘bridge the gap’ between residents and police

SUFFOLK TIMES

Fatal Mattituck fire raises questions about rental safety

Photos: CAST’s 5th Annual Festival of Trees lights up Treiber Farms in Peconic

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The Reporter talks turkey with ACO Jenny Zahler: All you need to know about Meleagris gallopavo

NORTHFORKER

Actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg talks about new film “A Real Pain” at Ram’s Head Inn

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now: Mashed Long Island Potato Casserole

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.