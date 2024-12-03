Riverhead lax alum Goodale training with Team USA

Katie Goodale earned All-America honors as a defender for Syracuse, helping the team reach the NCAA Final Four three times. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Before she was a highly-touted Division I lacrosse recruit and before she was an All-America caliber defender, Katie Goodale was just a kid in Riverhead growing up on her family farm. Lacrosse has certainly taken her far in life but she isn’t done with it just yet.

Farm duties were always something “that had to be done” as a member of the Goodale family. Katie and her siblings learned the value of hard work from a young age. The animals needed to be tended to and everybody had a job.

“Growing up we would always work for my dad,” Goodale said. “It’s not like we were forced to do anything but if something needs to be done, it needs to be done. It’s not like you wake up and decide ‘I’m not doing this today.’ We all chipped in.”

A lot of times being part of a farming family almost obligates you to continue in your parents footsteps but there was never any pressure for Goodale to take over the farm. It allowed her to focus on things that she loved to do. Her parents supported her in any direction she wanted her life to lead. Turns out her mentality on the farm translated directly to sports.

“There’s always a right thing to do and maybe it’s not what you immediately want to do,” Goodale said about her playing philosophy. “But again the work always has to be done. Like when I was at college I always dreaded going and doing conditioning but it has to be done and that’s that.”

Lacrosse was introduced to Goodale in second grade by her friend’s parents. It just so happened that most of her friends also turned into Division I recruits. Megan Kielbasa went to Johns Hopkins University, Chrissy Thomas went to the University of Maryland, and Emma Panciocco attended the University of Florida. Ten seniors in total signed on to play lacrosse for colleges in her class. Whatever was done in those early years paid off tremendously.

“It was unheard of really at the time to get so many recruits coming out of Riverhead,” Goodale said. “Other schools, yes, but we didn’t really have the resources out here like other schools did. But we did what we could. I went to play travel lacrosse and had to drive to East Islip because that was the closest team to us.”

The biggest crime of all was that Goodale never played her senior year at Riverhead because of COVID-19 shutting down the season. After making it to the Suffolk County semifinals her sophomore and junior seasons, her senior year would’ve been arguably the best girls lacrosse team Riverhead had ever seen. The pieces were there to make a run but COVID had other plans.

Luckily enough for Goodale, she had already committed to Syracuse University her freshman year in high school. At the time, there were no rules against recruiting early.

“I just remember being a freshman in high school and having to miss classes to go on college visits, it was surreal,” Goodale said. “All my friends also committed at that time. It’s crazy that now it’s completely different.”

Right after Goodale committed however, the rule of no recruiting until junior year was implemented. Her communication with the program had to be cut off but her scholarship offer remained intact over all the years and she never considered going anywhere else.

“Syracuse to me is just such a special place,” Goodale said. “I knew once I visited there it was the place I wanted to go. The feeling I had for that first visit is the feeling I had every day at that school. I knew I made the right choice once I got there.”

When you hear about the best players on a lacrosse team, it’s usually the goal scorers or the midfielders or the goalie but very rarely do you hear about the defender getting any recognition. Because Goodale was a natural defender from a young age, she really set herself apart from the rest.

“I don’t even remember how I became a defender because I’m sure nobody really wants to play defense,” Goodale said, with a laugh. “In PAL, we all played every position but I think in 5th grade I made the switch permanently. There’s an unselfishness about playing defense. Yeah, you might not be getting all the glory for scoring the game-winning goal but without the defense you’re not going to even get a chance to score the winning goal. I found a love in taking the ball away from people.”

Turns out she was one of the best in Syracuse University history doing just that. In Goodale’s four years Syracuse made the NCAA Final Four three times. She finished her career with 102 caused turnovers, a program record and is just the second player in program history with 100 ground balls and 100 caused turnovers in her career.

Her sophomore and junior year Goodale posted 55 caused turnovers. In her junior year she also started competing in the draw circle, coming away with 63 draw controls. Though Goodale felt like she was doing well in terms of statistics, she didn’t get much national recognition.

“I’ve been used to not getting awards my whole life,” Goodale said. “It didn’t bother me too much because ultimately the only award I wanted was a national title as a team. But I put everything into my senior season and didn’t want to leave without giving it my all.”

But before senior year, Goodale had to have surgery on her foot which really left her mentally drained. She had to sit out the fall season. A conversation she had with a sports psychologist at Syracuse helped her make the biggest leap in her final collegiate season this year.

“I wanted this year to be my best,” Goodale said. “I told him all these things I want to accomplish. And he was like ‘I believe in you. You’re going to go do those things this year.’ I remember meeting with him and it being a very emotional meeting. I came out of it thinking I need to put in the work because I know someone believes in me. Just because I’ve been here for three years doesn’t mean I don’t have to watch film or work as hard. I wanted to prove him right.”

Her work paid off. It was her best season yet. Goodale set a single-season record 45 caused turnovers. She earned All-ACC First Team, All-North East Region First Team, and was named first-team All-America by USA and Inside Lacrosse Magazine. It was a perfect end to a collegiate career, despite not lifting the NCAA title trophy. Goodale was ready to hang up her cleats. That was until she got an email from USA lacrosse.

“I ended my college career and was kinda like I’m never going to play lacrosse again,” Goodale said. “I wasn’t drafted into the professional girls lacrosse league so I figured it was over. Lacrosse was on my mind all summer and I continued to stay in shape and trained younger girls. In September, I got a text and email asking if I wanted to be added into the Senior USA lacrosse player pool. It was so unexpected and I immediately started seriously training again.”

Goodale didn’t know whether she would be chosen or not but she committed back to the grind and headed to Syracuse to work. Sure enough a week later she got the official invite to the USA team training camp in November at Lakeland Ranch, FL.

Goodale (second from left) worked out with Team USA in Florida last month. (Courtesy photo.)

“You grow up watching these people on Team USA,” Goodale said. “They’re so elite. They’re so good. I always wanted to be them growing up. And here I am trying out for that team. I don’t even know how it happened but I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”

Twenty-two players make the final roster for The World Games in 2026. There will be multiple training camps before they decide on a final roster. Goodale is just taking it all in stride and putting her best foot forward. She hopes her story can inspire other young players growing up in Riverhead.

“What got me to this point is the fact that I love lacrosse,” Goodale said. “Having a true love and true passion for the game allows you to be a true student of the game. If you don’t have the passion for what it is you’re doing you’re not going to want to get better. That’s life in general. Maybe it’s not lacrosse but find something you love to do and it’ll never feel like work.”