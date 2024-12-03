Daily Update: Area vehicle deer strikes spike as days shorten

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, December 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Area vehicle deer strikes spike as days shorten

Beleaf marijuana dispensary opens in Calverton

SUFFOLK TIMES

Longtime Greenport marina worker retires after nearly 45 years

Uncovering North Fork’s ‘buried’ pirate past with historian Folk

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Islander named one of County’s Veterans of the Year

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Find the perfect local present here

SOUTHFORKER

Feed Your Read! This December, 5 books for gifting from Finley’s Fiction

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.