Beleaf marijuana dispensary opens in Calverton

Mike Reda at the opening of Beleaf, Riverhead’s first recreational cannabis dispensary. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The North Fork’s first recreational cannabis dispensary, Beleaf, located at 4462 Middle Country Road, Calverton, opened its doors Nov. 23.

Patrons new to recreational dispensaries can expect a warm reception, with individual “budtenders” available to assist and answer questions.

“Whenever someone walks in the door, they’re going to be greeted and then one of the budtenders will come out and speak to them,” said co-owner Mike Reda.

“You know, not everybody wants or needs help. That’s why once someone’s familiar with the store, we do have the express kiosk [for self-service]. If someone wants to come in and order real quick and then just proceed to the counter, they have that option. But if someone’s looking for a more educational experience or recommendations, that’s what the budtender is for.”

Beleaf offers a wide selection of tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles and pre-rolled joints. There are also cannabis-infused sparkling waters, seltzer and other beverages, including cold brew coffee, which are available off the shelf and chilled.

Beyond the expected, one of the more unique products Beleaf offers is a line of cannabis-infused teas by Harney Brothers of Millerton, N.Y. Each flavor has a different recommended application, including ones for sleep and focus. Mr. Reda touts the store’s convenience for patrons from points west, where a dispensary might not be readily accessible. Customers can be in and out without dealing with excessive traffic. “It’s a great pick, because we’re able to service a lot of towns west of us — Wading River, Shoreham, Manorville — they don’t have to go all the way into Riverhead to get to us. You’re alleviating that whole traffic issue of going into Riverhead.”

According to Mr. Reda, the Town of Riverhead has made the process of getting the store up and running as smooth and straightforward as possible.

“[We will be] welcoming people to the Beleaf family out in Calverton,” said Mr. Reda. “We’re excited to be a part of the community on the East End. It’s about unique experiences, not just another number that walks in the store. We want to build relationships with everybody, and eventually know everyone’s name and know what products they prefer. You’re not just going to be waiting on line.”