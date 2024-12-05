Calendar of Events: Dec. 5, 2024

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s Wooden Wonderland: Holiday Craft Fair, at 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. Vendors selling hand-made gifts, live music, woodworking demonstrations, raffles and more. Free. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Fairs and festivals

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Church presents its Holiday Christmas Craft Fair at 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Unique Christmas items, hand-crafted gifts and baked goods. Free. Information: 631-929-6075.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Mattituck Presbyterian Church hosts its annual Christmas Fair, with cookies, baked goods, homemade items, wooden gifts and more. A café lunch will be available. Proceeds support church mission work. 12605 Main Road, Mattituck.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Southold Historical Museum presents its Holiday Fair, at Southold Town Recreation Center on Peconic Lane. Local artisan gifts, holiday auction, gift basket raffle and bake sale. Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Information: 631-765-5500.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s Wooden Wonderland: Holiday Craft Fair, at 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. Vendors selling hand-made gifts, live music, woodworking demonstrations, raffles and more. Free. Information: 631-727-2881.

Fundraisers

Sunday, Dec. 15, noon-3 p.m.: Chinese auction benefiting a local parishioner who lost her house in a fire. Hosted by the Rosary Society in the basement of Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Free. Information: 631-734-6446.

Holiday

Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling at the Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 CR 48, Southold. Free. Light refreshments. Information: 631-734-6033.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1-5:15 p.m.: Riverhead Tree Lighting in the Town Square. Parade, photos with Santa, live music, crafts, games, bonfire. 1 p.m., Lions Club Parade. 2:30 p.m. Santa arrives by boat. 5:15 p.m., tree lighting. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m.: Mattituck Park District and Mattituck Chamber of Commerce join to offer a Holiday Party with Santa, at the Community Room at Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Caroling, games and pictures with Santa; food and hot chocolate offered. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 8, noon- 4 p.m.: Historic Holidays at Hallockville at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Costumed docents, traditional bread-maker Cassandra St. George and strolling carolers. Free. Information: hallockville.org.

Friday Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 8: Noon-4 p.m. Hallockville Museum Farm hosts Country Parlor Folk Art & Gift Show, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Hand-made holiday items, apparel and home décor. Also strolling carolers, breadmaking demo, tours of historic Hallock Homestead, doll house exhibit and more. Free admission. Information: hallockville.org.

Monday, Dec. 9, 4-6 p.m.: After-School Snacks with Santa for children 8 and under (with an adult) at Southold American Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road. Children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, set to arrive at 4:30 p.m., and enjoy snacks, a craft, coloring and story time. Free and open to the public. Presented by the Auxiliary of Griswold Terry Glover Post 803.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3-6 p.m.: Greenport Victorian House Tour starting at the Ireland House, 319 Main St. Tickets: Members $30; non-members $35; at the door $40. All proceeds support the Stirling Historical Society. Information: 631-477-5918.

Meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Open house of the Peconic Amateur Radio Club at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Rd, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Annual Meeting and Holiday Get-Together of Cutchogue Civic Association at Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. $10, members; $20, nonmembers. Space limited. Reservation and advance payment by check or credit card required by Dec. 6. 516-993-7539.

Music

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1:30-3 p.m.: An afternoon with the Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet in the Meeting Room at Mattituck-Laurel Library. A disciplined, beautifully harmonized presentation with a dash of humor. Free. Registration: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.: Peconic Landing Ukulele Club Holiday Concert at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.: The North Fork Chorale presents its 2024 Winter Concert; Dec. 7 show at Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 NY-25, and Dec. 8 show at Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road. Tickets $10, sold at the door.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:30 p.m.: Basically Baroque Holiday Concert at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-8 p.m.: ‘Soulful Sundown,’ concert, light dinner and 50/50 raffle at Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting House, 51900 Main Road. Music by soprano Lauren Sisson with accompanist Lea Kendall; poetry by David Taylor. Free. Information: uusouthold.org.

Monday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.: Harbor Bells Choir in Concert at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m.: Jamesport Meeting House Chorus Holiday Concert at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Friday, Dec. 6, 8-9:30 a.m.: Guided birding tour with Dick Cartwright through Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Potential to see wild turkeys, red-tailed hawks and chickadees. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Friday, Dec. 13, 10-11 a.m.: The first of the Winter Watershed Walk Series, co-led with Peconic Land Trust, at Broad Cove Preserve, Broad Cove. Free. Register: peconicbaykeeper.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, bird walk at Indian Island County Park, Indian Point Road, Riverhead. Group will be looking for winter ducks, yellow-rumped warblers and great blue herons. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.: Author Steve Wick will discuss his book ‘All That Remains’ at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Learn about the chronicles of some of the last migrant farm laborers in our community. Light refreshments. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Through Dec. 15; Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10-5: Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s “Pop-Up” Christmas Shop at the Carriage House on Cutchogue Village Green, featuring antique donated items. Holiday refreshments served. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Road (Rte. 48), Cutchogue.

Through December: Textures in Watercolor, artwork by Pat Russo at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck.

Dec. 6-Jan.26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

