Daily Update: Riverhead lax alum Goodale training with Team USA

Katie Goodale earned All-America honors as a defender for Syracuse, helping the team reach the NCAA Final Four three times. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, December 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead lax alum Goodale training with Team USA

New Beginnings to open on Little Flower campus in Wading River

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold recreation programs help beat the winter doldrums

Greenport basketball squads lay it down on the court

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Celebrating a Shelter Island artist

NORTHFORKER

Worth the Stop: Fulfill your seven (or eight, or nine) fish feast at these local fish markets

SOUTHFORKER

In Comes the IMAX: Southampton Playhouse set to open in old movie theater location early next year

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.