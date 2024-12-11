Daily Update

Daily Update: More downtown Riverhead surveillance cameras planned 

By Riverhead News-Review

One of the approximately 30 cameras installed throughout Riverhead. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, December 11. 

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

More downtown Riverhead surveillance cameras planned 

Photos: 2024 Riverhead tree lighting

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport firefighter finally honored at state memorial

Cutchogue East Elementary students raise funds for Florida hurricane victims

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

Volleyball players honored by SCVCA

NORTHFORKER

Holly, Jolly and Hazard-free: Tips to keeping your tree firesafe this holiday season

SOUTHFORKER

Long Island Wine Club: 2022 Borghese Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

