Daily Update: ‘Shop with a cop’ a hit for Riverhead kids

Here are the headlines for Thursday, December 12. 

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Shop with a cop’ a hit for Riverhead kids

Fire Commissioner election results: former police chief Hegermiller defeats Culhane in Wading River

Calendar of Events

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board officially bans loitering

Fire Commissioner election results

Calendar of Events

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

A fond farewell

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Ugly sweaters, holiday strolls and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Marilyn and Miller’s hideaway spins onto the market

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

