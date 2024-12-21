Blotter: Five people charged with alleged petit larceny

Riverhead police made arrests of he following individuals during the last week:

Marilyn Worlds, 50, of Riverhead; Christopher Marczewski, 45, of Riverhead; Kristen Walles, 34, of Montauk; and Donald Gonzales, 60, of Riverhead were charged with alleged petit larceny. Raymond Mojica, 30, of Riverhead was charged with two counts of alleged petit larceny and one count of alleged robbery.

Collin Woodley, 67, of Medford; William Luna-Santos, 40, of Guatemala; Keith Lamb, 37, of Commack; Jacqueline Butruch, 35, of Riverhead; and Abner Omar Saban Chamale, 24, of Guatemala were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Edward Lee Jr., 36, of Jamesport; Christan Arbelaez, 31, of East Quogue; Charles Pettaway, 36, of Amityville; and Shurvell Rush, 47, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Pettaway was also charged with grand larceny.

Herbert Nij, 34, of Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Jose Nunez Nunez, 38, of East Quogue were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Richard Valentin, 36, of Middle Island was charged with alleged criminal contempt and stalking. Cristian Flores-Salgado,28, of Riverhead was charged with criminal contempt.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.