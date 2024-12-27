Mary C. Berdinka of Mattituck died on Dec. 20, 2024 at the age of 93.

Mary “Nana” was born in Poland in 1931 but spent most of her childhood and formative years in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and later in Mattituck, where together with her parents and the Winiarz family, ran Jim’s Diner and later with her brother, operated North Fork Liquors both in Mattituck. She was the beloved matriarch of the Winiarz, Berdinka, Siejka, Viola and Scaramucci families. She passed away after dealing with the complications of life on Dec. 20 at Stony Brook University Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Michael Winiarz and her husbands, Stanley Siejka and Robert Berdinka.

She was loved and will be missed by her four children: Stanley Siejka (Teresa) of Southold, Cissy Scaramucci (John) of Mattituck, Chrissy Viola (Edward) of Cutchogue and Roger Siejka of Mattituck; and she leaves behind 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary was a devout Christian and a member of Our Lady of Ostrabama’s Rosary Society where her faith guided her always. Her wit and uncanny memory stayed with her until her death.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Father Stan Wadowski will conduct the evening prayer service. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in Cutchogue. Interment will be in Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and/or Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.

