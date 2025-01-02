Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 2, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 18, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Christina Martin & Sean Terry to Matthew & Kristin Dennis, 134 Oak Drive (600-38-3-22) (R) $689,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Anthony H. Palumbo (Referee) & Thomas Senenfelder (Defendant) to Wells Fargo Bank, 480 Eastwood Drive (1000-110-3-13) (R) $1,263,737

DERING HARBOR (11965)

Annmarie Seddio to Leslie Saltzman & Christopher Sprigman, 2 Dering Woods Road (701-1-3-21.001) (V) $1,100,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Ryan Stork to Timothy & Charene Murray, 1140 Park Avenue (1000-123-8-1) (R) $10,000,000

Joseph Moisa to Jeffery & Re Strong, 1225 Westview Drive (1000-139-1-1) (R) $1,400,000

Audrey Whalen & Christopher Heimink to 1780 Westview LLC, 1780 Westview Drive (1000-107-7-20) (R) $830,000

ORIENT (11957)

Michael Steinmuller to Panagiotis Halkidis, 860 Hillcrest Drive (1000-13-2-8.028) (R) $1,325,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Roanoke Realty LLC to 1025 Roanoke Ave LLC, 1025 Roanoke Avenue (600-102-4-21) (C) $665,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

Elaine Kane to James & Elizabeth Hamerschlag, 39 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-1-2-33) (V) $850,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Vincent & Laura Manetti to Katherine & Prasad Krishnan, 150 West Shore Drive (1000-80-5-5.001) (R) $2,825,000

Joanne Lavin to Jane McSweeney, 1750 Water Terrace (1000-88-6-13.014) (R) $1,080,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Daniel Wiwczar to Nicholas & Daniel Wiwczar, 31 Greenbriar Road (600-49-2-13.001) (R) $485,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)