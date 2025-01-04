Blotter: Robbery in Marshall’s department store parking lot

On Dec. 23, shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 call to police reported a robbery in the Marshall’s department store parking lot at 1762 Old Country Road. The female victim told police that her assailant forcibly pulled her to the ground between two cars and stole $500 from her pants pocket. As the perpetrator tried to remove the woman’s wallet, a witness “verbally intervened,” prompting the assailant to flee south toward Old Country Road. A subsequent patrol of the area did not turn up a suspect, according to police. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 631-727-4500.

Two weeks ago, Laura Urbano Rodriguez, 32, address unknown; Vontrell Hobson, 44, of Riverhead; and Sheryl Madr, 41, of Riverhead were all arrested for alleged petit larceny, with Ms. Madr facing two petit larceny charges.

Jose Antonio Guzman Hernandez, 35, of Coram; Domingo Chavez Sajbin, 29, of Riverhead; and Antonio Oscal-Tezen, 52, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Miguel Luciano, 43, of Riverhead; Martin Corcoran, 45, of Medford; Aliver Delgado-Martinez, 28, of Brentwood; and Omar Chavac Bor, 20, of Riverhead were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Richard Mahler, 35, of Shirley, was charged with alleged burglary. Cecil Trent, 60, of Riverhead was charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jerson Suruy-Ajcuc, 26, of Riverhead was charged with alleged criminal contempt. Shane Garcia, 26, of Riverhead was charged with alleged harassment. Elaine Lebron, 52, of Middletown, Conn., was charged with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Last week, Sherry Nucci, 44, of Riverhead; Ladislav Ruc, 42, of Hampton Bays; and Gabriele Aquino, 24, of Riverhead were charged with alleged petit larceny.

Nicholas Berg, 39, of Riverhead; Kari Reid, 44, of Riverhaead; and Jessica Ortega, 32, of Riverhead were charged with alleged trespassing. Mr. Berg was also charged with alleged assault.

Dameshia Legros, 23, of Flanders was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Tatianna Mitchell, 21, of Riverhead was charged with alleged harassment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.