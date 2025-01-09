Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 9 2025

(Credit: stock photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated 0ct. 25, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

Matthew Kurek & Margaret Wood to Edward & Christie Mainland, 568 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-35.001) (R) $1,100,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Peter R. McGreevy (Referee) & Estate of Bernadette Voras (Defendant) to F.N.M.A., 10 Overbrook Street (600-13-4-23) (R) $579,157

CALVERTON (11933)

Warner Tree Farm LLC to Youngs Ave LLC, Youngs Avenue (600-62-1-6) (V) $1,700,000

Daniel Balsamo to Brian & Shannon Petersen, 3 Pleasant Court (600-61-3-20) (R) $975,000

Jean & Michelle Debay & Christopher & Doreen Araujo, 164 South Path (600-97-2-1.009) (R) $830,000

Michael Piro to Jacklyn & Michael Piro, 430 Williams Way North (600-61-1-3.023) (R) $630,000

Estate of Joan Meister to Brian & Theresa Fucigna, 14 Green Ash Street 14 Green Ash Street (R) $605,500

James Wiegand & Complete Trucking Service Inc. to 208 Forge Management LLC, 208 Forge Road (600-118-5-1.002) (V) $125,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Christopher & Elyse Merrifield to Justin & Liesl Macke, 4000 Wunneweta Road (1000-111-14-22.001) (R) $2,400,000

Regina Martin Trust to Roger & Melissa Martin, 300 Deerfoot Path (1000-97-7-15) (R) $560,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Sara Needham & Brian Solecki to Linda & Donn Costanzo, 365 Island View Lane (1000-57-2-28) (R) $1,425,000

Peter Asimenios to 60800 County Road LLC, 60800 County Road 48 (1000-45-1-7) (R) $460,000

LAUREL (11948)

David Klatt to Linda Peng, 4605 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-3-19) (R) $725,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

Diane Harkoff to Jackson Street Holdings LLC, 835 1st Street (1000-117-8-15) (C) $2,240,000

Diane Harkoff to Jackson Street Holdings LLC, 830 2nd Street (1000-117-8-12) (R) $960,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Calynne & Matthew Daley to Joseph Ortiz, 49 Kerry Court (600-81-1-17.003) (R) $925,000

Mark & Barbara Kleine to Christopher & Teresa Ghosio, 345 Stonecrop Road (600-45-6-42) (R) $760,000

Aldona McCullough to Lazarus Onwuka, 605 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-55) (R) $632,000

Robert & Gary Lewin to Joanna & Onofrio Invernale, 1103 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-2-11.001) (R) $479,000

Rong Chen to Irving Hernandez & Axel Catalan, 49 Strawberry Commons (600-109.01-1-49) (R) $440,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

Benjamin Stein to Susan Wasilewski, 9 Behringer Lane (700-13-2-42.008) (R) $1,550,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Glendon & Mindy Homer to Edouard Dinichert & Christelle Dorrer-Dinichert, 2740 Main Bayview Road (1000-75-4-21) (R) $1,505,000

Michael Koke to Ralph & Lynda Folz, 755 Brigantine Drive (1000-79-4-49) (R) $999,000

Margaret Spicijaric Trust to Elena Tomasino, 30 Terry Court (1000-59-11-8) (R) $725,000

Carin Scalva to Jeffrey Udall, 56305 County Road 48 (1000-44-1-23) (R) $333,333

WADING RIVER (11792)

KBNR Capital Holdings LLC to Magdalena & Cristian Griffith, 5 Old Orchard Road (600-32-1-26) (R) $600,000

Christopher Musso to Stephen Macaluso, 6 4th Street (600-33-4-42.001) (R) $600,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)