Real Estate Transfers: Jan 16, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 1, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

CRS Capital Partners LLC to Celia Gittelson, 863 Union Avenue (600-66-1-17.006) (R) $1,360,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Owen & Juliann O’Neill to Cruz Xitumil & Belsy Rojas-Perez, 52 Linda Lane West (600-16-3-24) (R) $780,000

CALVERTON (11933)

Sandra Meyer to Peter Meyer, 4184 Middle Country Road (600-98-1-5) (R) $316,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Allen Ovsianik to Kevin Magill IRA, 225 Eugenes Road (1000-97-2-16.006) (V) $150,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Donald & Jenna Williams to Rosana Giammarino & Claudio D’Alberti, 511 Carpenter Street (1001-4-3-32) (R) $1,850,000

Alejandro Filppa & Claudia Cifuentes-Filippa to Kelsey Skaarva, 618 Carpenter Street (1001-3-4-24) (R) $1,450,000

Audrey Bloom to Jose Alvizures & Ruth Huertas, 19 Madison Street (1000-40-5-19) (R) $730,000

LAUREL (11948)

Kay Lazidis & Thomas Short to Angelo & Andrea Russo, 1250 White Eagle Drive (1000-127-9-18) (R) $1,495,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Peggy Whelan to Alexander Warren & Kimberly Crumm, 2965 Marratooka Road (1000-123-2-27) (R) $999,999

Harry & Carol Denys to Andrew Fohrkolb & Sharon Tuthill, 3700 Sound Avenue (1000-121-3-4) (R) $850,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

O’Neill Family Trust to Taylor McGowan, 66 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.01-1-66) (R) $565,000

Mohammad Gondal & Riasat Ali to Rudth Zeas, 48 Millbrook Lane (600-131-1-8) (R) $520,000

Nelson Avalos to Klever Ramon & Isabel Arias, 411 Claus Avenue (600-124-2-35) (R) $500,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

JDMRA Realty LLC to Shaun & Fleur Kennedy, 100 South Ferry Drive (700-23-2-95.010) (R) $3,450,000

Gary & Eric Lang to Kristina-Li & Timothy Dalton, 144 South Midway Road (700-23-2-91) (C) $855,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

George DeRedon to Courtenay O’Sullivan & Pierre Champigneulle, 74 Peconic Avenue (700-25-1-6) (R) $2,000,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Kimberly & William Litton to 9502 N Bayview Road LLC, 9502 North Bayview Road (1000-88-2-20) (R) $3,100,000

John Pankovcin to Clifford & Kelly Harris, 945 Gin Lane (1000-88-4-8) (R) $1,040,000

Thomas Pfalzer to Diana Riddell, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 17B (1000-63.01-1-32) (R) $550,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

David Troxell & Denise Bugdin to Osurac Corp, 75 Crescent Court (600-26-3-74.021) (V) $350,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)