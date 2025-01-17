Daily Update: 7-year-old is youngest ever to exhibit art at East End Arts Council
Here are the headlines for Friday, January 17.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
7-year-old exhibits art at East End Arts Council
Wading River man admits to years of “heinous” sexual abuse: D.A.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck battles back to secure playoff spot
SkyWatch: Planet ‘parade’ kicks off the New Year
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Christopher Conrardy is Shelter Island School’s Employee of Month
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Workshops, dances and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: 631 Vodka’s Success
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.