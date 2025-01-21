Daily Update: Breast cancer conference to outline more treatment options

A host of medical professionals will offer insights into innovative breast cancer treatments. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, January 21.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Breast cancer conference to outline more options in treatment

Pair of Blue Waves crowned champions at league track finals

SUFFOLK TIMES

Electric vehicles, charge ports on the rise across Long Island

Damon Rallis sentencing postponed again

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Humans only

NORTHFORKER

Hey, Home Slice — it’s time for winter Long Island Restaurant Week!

SOUTHFORKER

Getting back to basics on the mat at Yoga Collective

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.