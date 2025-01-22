High school sports roundup: Riverhead hoops qualifies for playoffs for the first time since 2019

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Boys Basketball

Jan. 21: Riverhead 59, Brentwood 54

With their sixth league win, Riverhead has qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Blue Waves improved to 6-2 in League I play. It was fitting that they clinched at Riverhead High School considering they hold a 6-1 overall record at home this season. DeShawn Watkins led the way, as he’s done all season long with 24 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Brentwood. Anaiis Mitchell added 15 points. Jack Bartolo scored seven, including five in the fourth quarter. They have five games remaining to improve their playoff seed.

Upcoming Schedule: Jan. 27: Riverhead at Central Islip, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 30: William Floyd at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m.



Girls Basketball

Jan. 21: Brentwood 46, Riverhead 18

After a super-strong start in the season, flaunting a 4-0 record in the opening week, Riverhead has struggled in its league schedule. The most recent loss to Brentwood puts their league record at 3-6 and their overall record at 7-6. In order to make the playoffs Riverhead would need to win their last three games of the season against Central Islip (0-10, 0-8), William Floyd (7-8, 4-4) and Patchogue-Medford (4-12, 2-6). Riverhead will need to score to stay alive. Logan Pilon was the leading scorer on Tuesday with eight of the Blue Waves 18 points.

Upcoming Schedule: Jan. 27: Central Islip at Riverhead, 5 p.m. Jan. 30: Riverhead at William Floyd, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: Kings Park 51, Shoreham-Wading River 45

For the first time all season, Shoreham-Wading River has suffered a loss after starting out the season with 13 straight wins. The loss against Kings Park puts their No. 1 seed in jeopardy, putting the Kingsmen only one game behind in the standings with a league record of 8-2. The Wildcats defeated Kings Park earlier in the year so if they win out, they’ll be the league champions. Ashley Bell led the team in scoring against Kings Park with 18 points. The Wildcats fell behind 14-8 after the first quarter and just never caught up, despite winning the second quarter 12-10.

Upcoming Schedule: Jan. 28: SWR at Hampton Bays, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Sayville at SWR, 4 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Jan. 15: Patchogue-Medford 59, Riverhead 11

The Blue Waves matched up against the first-place team in the league and came away with only three wins as the team prepares for the individual tournaments at the end of the year. Zachary Gevinski won by technical fall (15-0) at 108 pounds over Damian Crespo. Macklin Jordan earned a massive victory over Rocco Azzara at 145 ounds with a decision, 7-5. And rounding out the victories was Kyle Cuevas at 190 pounds, who won a 7-3 decision over Jonathan Arizaga.

Upcoming Schedule: Jan. 31: Hampton Bays at Riverhead, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

In the multi-school combined team based in Bellport, two Riverhead girls continue to shine and rise in the rankings according to LongIslandWrestling.org. Riverhead junior Evelyn Torres-Reyes has now climbed to third in the rankings at 126 pounds after starting out the year in fifth. Miiko Foster, a freshman, has moved up one spot to fourth place in the 190-pound division. This is the first season that a girls county wrestling championship will take place.