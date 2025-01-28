Local supervisors comment on town enforcement of federal immigration directives

Tim Hubbard said he’s leaving enforcement of federal policy to federal agencies, but that Riverhead Police may assist a local agency. (Credit: file photo)

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said in a press release Monday that the town will not assist the federal agency of Immigration and Customs Enforcement by complying with recent federal directives. In a release issued Friday, Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard expressed that while enforcement of federal orders remains the responsibility of federal agencies, he did not rule out the use of Riverhead Town police as an assisting local agency.

Mr. Krupski’s release said the Southold Police Department will focus on “maintaining public safety and will continue to treat all residents with respect, regardless of race, national origin, citizenship or any other matter which may define us.”

Mr. Hubbard’s stated that “immigration enforcement and related issues are purely federal functions and are administered by federal agencies.”

He explained that Riverhead Police Department policy is that police personnel will not stop, question, interrogate, investigate or arrest people based solely on suspected immigration status, and will not detain anyone for suspected civil violations of federal immigration laws or a related civil warrant.

Not even a week into his presidency, President Donald Trump has already signed 10 executive orders impacting the country’s immigration policies, including ending the 2011 protections to restrict federal immigration agencies — such as ICE — to make arrests in schools, churches and hospitals.

For general information about what rights you have if ICE approaches you or a loved one, visit bit.ly/KnowYourRightsICE.

In the Friday release, Mr. Hubbard said that “detention for criminal immigration violations shall only occur pursuant to a duly issued judicial warrant” in Riverhead.

“The Riverhead Police Department may field requests for local agency assistance in connection with federal immigration operations within the town,” Mr. Hubbard said. “Such assistance, consistent with policy, would be limited in scope to support services such as traffic control or peacekeeping efforts.”

President Trump also signed an executive order that would redefine birthright citizenship, which could impact the American-born children of non-citizens. As of Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked this order, according to multiple news reports.

“While recent federal executive actions have directed greater or enhanced enforcement of certain federal immigration laws, those enforcement efforts remain federal agency functions,” Mr. Hubbard said. “The town police policies described above are consistent with federal and state laws, and it is not the town’s intention to alter such policies in response to recent federal executive actions.”

A community informational session will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic to educate and update the public.

“This way there will be a more accessible environment for people to ask questions,” Mr. Krupski said in a phone interview Monday.

Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan, Greenport Village Mayor Kevin Stuessi, Greenport Village trustees, representatives of the Southold Anti-Bias Task Force and the police advisory committee were also invited to take part in Thursday’s discussion and respond to residents’ concerns.

“We’re trying to be proactive and provide information to the community, and we’re trying to make it clear what our policies are as police commissioners,” Mr. Krupski said.

For more information about the upcoming informational session, call the supervisor’s office at 631-765-1889.

Additional reporting by Ana Borruto.