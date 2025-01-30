Victoria Markakis, resident of Southold for 40 plus years, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. She was 91 years old.

Victoria was born on April 26, 1933, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, to Carmen (Rivera) and Victor Sanchez. She was one of eleven children. After high school, she attended Fernandez Bilingual Institute, where she attained her Associates Degree.

On April 16, 1958, at Saint Demetrios G.O. Church in Astoria, N.Y., she married the love of her life, the late Andreas E. Markakis, who was a ship owner and consultant for marine transportation in Athens, Greece. Together, they had three children. After living in Athens for a period of time, they eventually made their home in Southold.

In her professional career, Victoria worked as a secretary for North Fork Bank in Mattituck. She was also a member of Transfiguration of Christ G.O. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her husband, Andreas; her son, George; and her siblings, Amelia, Gallita, Conchita, Santa, Josephina, Gloria, Juanita and Victor; Victoria is survived by her children, Maria Markakis of Staten Island and Carmen St. George of Mount Sinai, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Alexandra St. George and Isabella St. George; and her siblings, Raul Sanchez of Puerto Rico and Jose “Pepin” Sanchez of Puerto Rico.

The family received friends on Monday, Jan. 27, at Transfiguration of Christ G.O. Church in Mattituck. The Divine Liturgy was celebrated following the visitation at the church, officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. Interment followed at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

