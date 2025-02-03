Navy to expand PFAS testing around Grumman property

(Credit: file photo)

At the recent meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board, the Navy addressed the expansion of well testing for polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, around the former Grumman property. Due to advances in testing and new information about groundwater flow, more sampling is needed — including from wells that were already tested. The Navy is now seeking permission to sample drinking water from these private wells. Properties connected to the Riverhead Water District or Suffolk County Water Authority do not need to have their drinking water tested.

A map provided by the Navy shows the Grumman property bordered in a dashed yellow line. The green area is where water was tested from 2016-2020. Purple is the new area of testing. Wells that were below the Department of Defense acceptable levels are blue; wells that were above are yellow. (Credit: courtesy)

According to the Navy, these substances are widespread and were historically used in multiple products because of their stain- and water-resistant nature. In 2024, the Environmental Protection Program introduced new regulations for PFAS as part of a broader mandate to regulate potentially harmful substances in the air and water.

At the Grumman property, PFAS were most commonly used for firefighting foam. They then leached into the groundwater and were carried away from the property. The Navy first identified the presence of PFAS in the area’s ground water in 2016.

Long term adverse health effects from these substances may include issues with fertility and pregnancy, increased cholesterol, changes in the effectiveness of the immune system, an increased risk of certain cancers, birth defects, liver damage, an increased risk of thyroid disease and an increased risk of asthma, according to the department of Veterans Affairs website.

Once the Navy has permission to test, the water is sent to a lab, with preliminary results available in 30 days. If the water tests above the current threshold of 70 parts per trillion, either separately or combined, for PFOA and PFOS, two of the most serious PFAS, the Navy will provide bottled water for cooking and drinking. This water will be provided until a long-term solution is implemented, the Navy said in an informational handout provided at the meeting. If the other PFAS being tested are present in excess of the DoD limits, the Navy will work to find a long-term solution.

To contact the Navy with questions or concerns, email [email protected] or call (800) 906-9339 to leave a message.

More information about the project can be found at: PFAS Drinking Water Well Sampling.

The next meeting is planned for May 2025. Details will be posted to the Community Outreach website.