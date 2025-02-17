Free tree seedlings available to schools via state program

Tree seedlings raised at the state nursery will be shipped out to schools that request them in May. (Credit: courtesy NYSDEC)

Local youth education groups and schools can now apply to the New York State DEC school tree seedling program. The annual program, which provides tree seedlings to educational organizations at no cost, runs through March 28, or when the supply is exhausted, whichever comes first.

The seedlings are available to both public and private schools, from elementary schools to universities. The nursery also supplies seedlings to education based organizations such as the scouts or local environmental groups, YMCAs and homeschool groups. Miller Avenue School in Shoreham and Riley Avenue School in Calverton have both received seedlings in past years.

This year the nursery is offering a choice between four species that are suited to most environments within the state: jack pine, red oak, river birch or speckled alder. The school or organization will receive 25 seedlings. The seedlings are 2 to 3 years old, about 4 to 12 inches tall, and bare-root. They are light enough for young children to carry and plant. “We really leave it up to the educators to come up with a game plan on how they want to present the importance of trees to their students. It’s a really good opportunity for teachers to figure out exactly how they want to utilize this tool to make their students more aware of the importance of trees and how they fit into the environment,” said Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery Manager David Lee.

The program has been running out of the state nursery in Saratoga Springs since 1985 in the hopes that children would better understand the role of trees in the ecosystem. “The future of the environment is in the hands of our youth, and so they thought the best way to get people interested in trees and saving the environment is to introduce them to all the wonderful things that trees offer,” Mr. Lee said.

According to their website, the nursery produces more than 1.5 million seedlings annually and maintains more than 200 acres of seed production areas and orchards across the state. More than 6 million seedlings representing over 50 species are growing at the nursery. These seeds are collected from around New York State, ensuring the trees and shrubs are hardy and adapted to New York’s climate.

Trees are essential for combating climate change, because they store carbon through their growth cycle. “One of the best ways to help with carbon sequestering and deal with the changing environment is to plant more trees. They produce shade, [which has a cooling effect] and they help reduce global warming,” Mr. Lee said.

In her 2024 State of the State address, Governor Hochul launched the 25 Million Trees Initiative allocating $32 million in Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act Funds to modernize the state’s tree nursery and harness technology to track forestation efforts in New York through the new TreeTracker App. “This will allow us to produce more seedlings at a lower cost and more productively, which also will help us support even more programs,” Mr. Lee said.

To apply, click here. Shipment is by FedEx on May 5- 7, May 12-14. Schools should plan to receive their seedlings approximately three days after shipment.