Manorville animal sanctuary charged with hundreds of counts of neglect

Double D Bar Ranch in Manorville has been charged with 112-counts of animal neglect (Amanda Olsen photo).

Double D Bar Ranch in Manorville was charged with 112-counts of animal abuse on Thursday for allegedly failing to properly care for a broad variety of animals, including cows, horses, pigs, sheep, a mule, peacocks, cats, a dog, an alpaca and more.

The ranch is accused of neglecting to provide adequate food, water, shelter and veterinary care for these animals, according to a news release from Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office.

“No matter what name it operates under, a ‘sanctuary’ is not a sanctuary when it becomes a place of suffering,” said Mr. Tierney in the press release. “Our commitment to protecting animals is unwavering.”

Double D Bar Ranch was founded by Richard and Gay Devoe more than 30 years ago with the intent of providing a sanctuary for abused and unwanted farm animals. After Ms. Devoe passed away in June 2024, Mr. Devoe launched a GoFundMe campaign a few months later urging the public to donate to the nonprofit organization.

At the time, he stated that he was “on the verge of losing” his house on the ranch and needed help “catching up on mortgage payments.” Mr. Devoe has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The investigation began early last month when Suffolk County Police Department detectives alerted the district attorney’s Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team — known as BEAST — about their daily visits to Double D Bar Ranch after receiving numerous complaints regarding the animals’ welfare on the property; concerns that were predominantly fueled by the “frigid, sub-zero temperatures” during that time, the news release said.

Once detectives were on the property, they claimed to witness hundreds of animals with improper shelter and no access to liquid water. Some of the animals were allegedly found deceased and several animals had untreated medical conditions, such as dental disease, tumors, matting, open wounds, lameness, respiratory infections, arthritis, emaciation, swollen body parts and overgrown hooves, claws, and nails, according to Mr. Tierney’s office.

“When those who claim to provide care instead allow neglect and cruelty, we will take necessary action,” Mr. Tierney stated. “This prosecution reflects our dedication to ensuring that no animal is left to suffer without food, water, shelter, or medical attention.”

BEAST detectives then spent several weeks collaborating with various public and private partners to triage the animals, which included “hundreds of hours” of these detectives working on the premises personally tending to the animals’ needs.

An appearance ticket was issued to the ranch owners on Feb. 11 and dozens of animals have since been removed from the property. Remediation efforts at the ranch are ongoing, according to the news release.

In addition to the 112 charges issued by the district court, BEAST prosecutors requested two court orders — both of which were granted — to require Double D Bar Ranch to not take in any more animals during while the case is pending. Law enforcement will also continue to monitor the welfare of the animals that remain at the ranch.

Several organizations, businesses and offices were involved in the investigation, including Humane Long Island, Mattituck Laurel Veterinary Hospital and Suffolk County Farm / Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The next court date for Double D Bar Ranch is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Suffolk 1st District Court in Islip.

“We are grateful to our many partners, law enforcement and beyond, who stepped in and stepped up for these animals,” Mr. Tierney said in the news release.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is accusing the Double D Bar Ranch of not properly caring for its animals (Courtesy photo).

This is a developing story and will be updated.