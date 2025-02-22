Blotter: Six arrested on outstanding warrants

Last week, Riverhead police charged the following indiiduals with alleged petit larceny: Andre Carter, 29, of Brooklyn; Miguel Luciano, 44, of Riverhead; Roy Jones Jr., 37, of Riverhead; and Yanira Ventura, 32, of Riverhead. Ms. Ventura and Mr. Jones were each charged with three counts, and Mr. Jones was also charged with alleged robbery.

Also last week, Michael Breheny, 48, of Aquebogue and Christopher Sorto, 31, of Riverhead were charged with alleged driving while intoxicated, and Jennifer Desiderio, 54, of Wading River was charged with grand larceny.

Police arrested the following individuals on outstanding warrants last week: Omar Chavac Bor, 20, of Guatemala; Dashaun Simmons, 38, of Central Islip; Tamara Aiken, 44, of Riverhead; Manuel Lemus Galeano, 31, of Speonk; Tiffany Norris, 41, of Bay Shore; and Jeffrey Gehrlein, 36 of Bay Shore. Mr. Gehrlein arrested on two warrants. Mr. Lemus Galeano was also charged with alleged harassment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.