$60,000 trailer stolen from Eagle Chevrolet in Riverhead
On Sunday evening, a 24-foot enclosed trailer worth $60,000 and containing another $15,000 in auto parts was stolen from the Eagle Chevrolet on Old Country Road, according to Riverhead police.
Around 7:15 p.m., two unidentified individuals operating a newer model Chevrolet Silverado were observed removing the trailer (pictured below) from the dealership and fleeing westbound on Route 58, officials said. A manager at the dealership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anyone having any information in reference to this matter is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.