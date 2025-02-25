$60,000 trailer stolen from Eagle Chevrolet in Riverhead

Two unidentified individuals operating a newer model Chevrolet Silverado were observed removing the trailer from the dealership on Old Country Rd. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

On Sunday evening, a 24-foot enclosed trailer worth $60,000 and containing another $15,000 in auto parts was stolen from the Eagle Chevrolet on Old Country Road, according to Riverhead police.

Around 7:15 p.m., two unidentified individuals operating a newer model Chevrolet Silverado were observed removing the trailer (pictured below) from the dealership and fleeing westbound on Route 58, officials said. A manager at the dealership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone having any information in reference to this matter is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.