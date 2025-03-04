Mangano wins another state title despite breaking his leg

(Credit: Courtesy Joe Condon)

Gavin Mangano has done it again. The sophomore wrestler from Shoreham-Wading River High School traveled up to MVP Arena in Albany this weekend and leveled the field en route to his second consecutive New York State Division II championship in the 138-lbs weight division. But as easy as the opening rounds were for him, the final absolutely pushed him to his limits as a wrestler, and it wasn’t because of his opponent. He was literally fighting against himself.

After taking care of his first three opponents by a pin and two technical falls, Mangano matched up against Ashten Haley of Cobleskill-Richmondville. Haley (46-2) came into the matchup already losing to Mangano once in the Eastern States semifinals, so he knew he needed a big performance to come out on top. Mangano was the only undefeated wrestler in all of Division II with a 49-0 record.

Shortly after the match started, Mangano took control and earned a takedown, getting credited with three points. Once he hit the ground however, he felt something was off.

“As soon as I took him down, my lower right leg felt like jello,” Mangano said. “I knew something was wrong but I didn’t want to stop the match right there for an injury until there was a reset.”

There was still 90 seconds left in the period. Mangano started to hobble around, trying to keep his opponent on the ground so he didn’t need to put pressure on his leg. With 30 seconds left in the first, the referee called a restart and Mangano got up, took two more steps to the center and collapsed. Coaches rushed up to him and taped up his ankle and asked if he was still good to go. What he didn’t know at the time was that he broke his fibula and his ankle was hanging on by a thread.

“I was running on adrenaline at the time,” Mangano said. “Yeah, I was in pain, but honestly I wanted to win more than anything else. I was going to wrestle until I saw a bone sticking out of my body.”

The last 30 seconds of that first period set the tone for the rest of the match. Though Haley was able to snag two points right away, Magano maneuvered on the ground and outclassed Haley grabbing those two points right back with just seconds left on the clock. Once the period whistle blew, Haley laid on the mat for an extra second or two after Mangano instantly jumped up to his feet — or rather his foot.

The last two rounds were uneventful for a typical Mangano match, as he continued to wrestle on one leg. His mentality had to be more on the defensive. Haley knew that Mangano was compromised and tried to attack that leg in hopes of earning points but he never got close. Only two reversals by each wrestler were scored in the final two periods, and the match ended at 6-3.

“All I could think of doing is sitting down at that point,” Mangano said. “I wasn’t even thinking about how cool it was to win my second state title. I was in so much pain, I’m glad I was carried off.”

Mangano had to get his medal in a wheelchair — something you don’t really see much on the grand stage. Dealing with an injury is normal as a wrestler but literally breaking a bone and still winning puts you in elite territory. Mangano refused to be denied. There’s a reason the wrestling phenom hasn’t lost in two years. For his efforts, he was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

Now Mangano has to begrudgingly take a break from the sport he loves the most. He’s going to have to miss the Nationals in Virginia Beach — an event he won last year.

“I’m very disappointed and frustrated with the break I have to take now,” Mangano said. “The doctor told me it’s going to take like eight to 12 weeks to heal. But honestly after this week, I want to start working out again. Obviously not with my legs but with my upper body, so I can stay in some shape.”

Spoken like a true warrior. He’ll be back.