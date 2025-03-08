Blotter: Woman arrested on six charges of alleged petit larceny

Riverhead police arrested and charged the following individuals during the last week:

Danielle Magee, 42, of Medford was arrested on six charges of alleged petit larceny. Also charged with alleged petit larceny were Kamari Semper, 22, of the Bronx; John Giannas, 42, of Ridge, N.Y.; Stanley Lawrence, 56, of Greenport; Ninoska Yolibeth Guillen Gomez, 36, of Riverhead; Laura Santiago- Gonzalez, 42, of Riverhead; and Sheryl Madr, 41, of Flanders.

Tarell Holloway, 37, of Riverhead was charged with two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Also arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance was John Giannas, 42, of Riverhead.

Jan Vargas, 36, of Mastic and Evan Endres, 26, of Riverhead were charged with alleged burglary.

Vincent Grottola, 34, of Shirley was charged with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Collin Kaiser, 22, of Riverhead was charged with alleged assault.

Carmine Testa, 21, of Riverhead was charged with alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

Jose De Leon-Gonzalez, 30, of Riverhead and Marcos Camey Estrada, 38, of Guatemala were arrested on outstanding warrants, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.