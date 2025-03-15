Blotter: Series of petit larceny arrests made with stores’ cooperation

Last week, Riverhead police made a series of petit larceny arrests after operations conducted in cooperation with numerous Riverhead stores in response to a rise in retail thefts in the area. Using a combination of store security and undercover officers, five people were arrested on a total of 11 petit larceny charges.

Melissa Kust, 43, of Flanders was charged with seven counts of alleged petit larceny, while Andre Carter, 29, of Brooklyn; Nery Pantaleon-Barrios, 21, of Flanders; Hailey Barahona, 20, of Lake Grove; and Donald Gonzales, 60, of Medford each face one charge.

Sixteen stores participated in the operation. Any stores that wish to participate in future operations can contact the Crime Control Division. 631-727-4500, ext. 274.

Also arrested for petit larceny last week were Josua Flores Tejada, 23, of Riverhead and Shemar Phillips, 23, of Jamaica, N.Y.

Other arrests made by Riverhead police during the past week include the following:

Maximillian Bonilla, 26, of Mattituck; Carlos Gutierrez Morales, 43, of Riverhead; Carlos Nij Canel, 30 of Riverhead; and James Hulahan, 53, of Riverhead were charged with alleged driving while intoxicated.

Desiderio Baez Vargas, 44; Mildred De Leon Cabrera, 32; Estefany Veliz Juarez, 23; and Matilde Caalical, 26, were each charged with one count of possession of a gambling device.

Rayshawn Walker, 46, of Medford; Domingo Taperia-Jeronimo, 28, of Riverhead; and James Singleton, 64, of Riverhead were charged with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Josue Flores Tejeda, 23, of Riverhead; George Fabozzi, 27, of Selden; Felino Vasquez, 34, of Guatemala were arrested on outstanding warrants. Diego Torres, 61, of Guatemala was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Jennifer Sulzer, 49, of Groton, Conn.; Mario Camey-Raza, 44, of Riverhead; Edwin Tocay Camey, 31, of Guatemala; Felino Vasquez, 34, of Guatemala; Evin Ramos-Ponce, 19, of Riverhead; and Jose Eduardo Zaldivar Franco, 22, were charged with alleged trespassing.

Robert Young, 60, of Southampton was charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Garcia-Garcia, 45, of Flanders was charged with alleged harassment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.